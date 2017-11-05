99 street redevelopment
November 5, 2017 3:04 pm
Updated: November 5, 2017 3:13 pm

Strathcona development application revised from 1 tall tower to 2 shorter ones

WATCH ABOVE: There was a large turnout at an open house Wednesday night as Edmontonians sought to learn more about a rezoning proposal that would let developers build a 31-storey tower at 89 Avenue and 99 Street.

A redevelopment project planned for Edmonton’s 99 Street has been revised.

Initially the Bateman Lands tower proposal was for a mixed-use high-rise in Old Strathcona near 99 Street and 89 Avenue. The plan outlined a 31-storey tower with 240 suites, commercial space on the main floor, underground and bicycle parking.

During the public consultation process, concerns were raised about the height of the building.

“I think it’s an appropriate response to the City of Edmonton’s growth targets,” said Tom Burr, with ONE Properties, which is working with Bateman on the project. “They’re projecting growth between 1.1 and 1.2 million within the next 12 years.”

However, after receiving the feedback, developers amended the plan and submitted their revised application to the city.

“The rezoning now proposes two shorter towers instead of one taller one,” explained the city’s website.

Bateman Properties says the east tower would be approximately 15 storeys tall with commercial use at the base. It says the west tower would be approximately 18 storeys with townhouse-style units at the base. The development would have a maximum of 217 units with underground parking on site.

“Since our initial proposal presentation and community open houses, we have reviewed the feedback and actively listened to the community,” the company wrote on its website. “We have reviewed the proposed zone and have accomplished a significant amount of work to improve the level of design detail.

“The new schematic design will reflect the community’s preference for a reduction in height while still preserving the same floor area density.

“We look forward to sharing renderings of the revised design with you soon.”

The revised plan also includes a partial lane closure. The development is proposed for the northwest corner of 99 Street and 89 Avenue extending west down 89 Avenue past the lane.

Prior to the amendments, developers had hoped to start construction in early 2018.

A revised planning application has been received to rezone the Bateman Lands on 99 Street in the Strathcona neighbourhood, which includes a plan amendment and partial lane closure.

Supplied: City of Edmonton/Bateman Properties
