Future of Canadian Finals Rodeo still unclear during final event at Northlands

The Canadian Finals Rodeo is coming to Northlands Coliseum this week for the last time.

The CFR, which features seven events and the Farmfair International agricultural show, will be holding its 44th annual rodeo from Nov. 8 to 12.

But with the future of the Coliseum up in the air, it’s unclear where the CFR will be held next year.

Jeff Robson, an adviser with the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association, told the Alberta Morning News on Sunday that the CFR has had several offers to host the rodeo going forward.

“We’re trying to be fair about it, trying to do our best to provide them with as much information as we can on our product and the profitability of the show,” Robson said.

“I think Tim [Reid, president and CEO of Northlands] has been gracious about those key pieces, and we’re all trying to do what we think is right for the long term of the sport.”

However, the CFR board isn’t in any rush to find its next host, instead focusing on finding the best deal — no matter how long it takes.

“Our immediate goal is to try and keep working on our baseline of our prize money so that it continually improves,” Robson said.

“We’re no different than any other sport,” he added. “We’re trying to do better by our members all the time, and make conditions better and competition more fierce.”

With the Coliseum set to close at the end of the year, the CFR was potentially looking to move Rogers Place for 2018, but Farmfair International would likely stay put at Northlands for at least the next few years.

Robson said despite the two events not being run by the same group, it does matter to CFR that Farmfair is staying in Edmonton.

“As much as a staple the CFR has been, you don’t say CFR without saying Farmfair International, so they kind of go together like peanut butter and jelly,” he noted. “So to say we don’t care [would not] be accurate, and it still goes with our western lifestyle event.”