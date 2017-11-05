Fire in unoccupied part of Hamilton hospital forces evacuation
A Hamilton hospital is being forced to evacuate some of its patients after a fire broke out in an unoccupied part of the building.
Hamilton fire spokesperson Dave Forster told Global News that patients at St. Peter’s Hospital have been evacuated as a precaution to avoid smoke inhalation.
Fire crews were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m., the fire was reportedly knocked out around 11 a.m. but firefighters are still monitoring hot spots.
over 200 hundred patients have been evacuated and are being taken to other facilities in the Golden Horseshoe area, according to reports from the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
