Hamilton police charge dog owner with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal

Hamilton police have charged a man after allegedly witnessing him repeatedly hitting a dog in the head.

Police were called to a home on William Street near the intersection of Barton Street East and Wentworth Street North at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night for reports of a man assaulting a dog.

When they arrived at the house, police say they saw a man in his mid-30s pick up a a yellow Labrador Retriever by the neck and punch the dog several times in the head.

The man was immediately arrested and the SPCA and Animal Control were called in.

Police say the dog wasn’t seriously injured but was visibly shaken.

The dog’s owner, who hasn’t been named by police, has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He’s been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a future date.

The SPCA will provide an update on the dog on Monday and whether or not the owner can maintain custody.