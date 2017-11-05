BC Lions end 2017 season with a whimper after crushing loss to the Toronto Argonauts

The BC Lions wrapped up their season Saturday night at BC Place with a lopsided 40-13 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Jeremiah Johnson scored one touchdown for the Lions.

Other points for BC were the result two conceded safeties, and two punt singles and a convert from Ty Long..

Jonathon Jennings completed 19 of 35 passes for a mere 145 yards.

The Toronto Argonauts were simply the better team.

Liram Hajrullahu kicked four field goals for the Argos, while S.J. Green, DeVier Posey, Declan Cross, and James Wilder Jr. each scored touchdowns.

The BC Lions finish their season 7-11, and in last place in the West for the first time in 42 years.