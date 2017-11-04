Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Calgary

Calgary police homicide detectives were called to investigate a suspicious death in the community of Ranchlands on Saturday.

The body of a man was found in a vehicle in the back alley in the 0-100-block of Ranchero Rise northwest, just after 4 p.m.

Police said information is limited, and at this time, the death is not believed to be connected to the suspicious death that occurred in Pineridge on Friday.

There is no indication this was random, according to officials.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.