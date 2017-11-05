Calgary police seek person of interest in Ranchlands suspicious death

Calgary police are hoping to find a man they believe might have information about the discovery of a body in Ranchlands on Saturday.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Calgary

An autopsy is expected to take place early in the week to identify the victim, who police say was in his late 20s.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack and said in a news release on Sunday that the victim was shot in a back alley early Friday morning.

Detectives are now hoping the public can help them find 29-year-old Charles Oneka, who they have identified as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death or Oneka’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.