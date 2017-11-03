Crime
November 3, 2017 7:35 pm

Homicide unit investigates suspicious death in northeast Calgary

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

FILE: Calgary Police Service logo.

Dani Lantela/Global News File
Homicide investigators were called to the scene of a suspicious death in northeast Calgary on Friday afternoon.

A body was found inside a home in the 100 block of Pineside Place N.E.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said an autopsy is expected to take place early next week.

No other details were available as of 5:30 p.m., CPS said.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Report an error
