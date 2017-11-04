Sask. police focus on valid licences, plates for traffic safety spotlight

Police are keeping an eye out for disqualified drivers and expired licence plates this November for Saskatchewan’s traffic safety spotlight.

Dozens of police cars are already equipped with automated licence plate readers (ALPRs) to help law enforcement authorities check vehicles throughout the month-long initiative.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan police aim to catch disqualified drivers with licence plate readers

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), over 50,000 drivers are suspended in the province at any given time.

“People don’t get suspended without cause. They may have their driving privileges revoked due to impaired driving or other dangerous driving behaviours, which can put other road users at risk,” Earl Cameron, executive vice-president of the Auto Fund, said in a press release.

“To anyone who makes the bad decision to drive without a valid licence or insurance, our message is simple: Do not risk it.”

READ MORE: Distracted driving leading cause of collisions in Saskatchewan

SGI said there were over 1,800 convictions for driving while disqualified in 2016.

Motorists need a valid driver’s licence, registration and insurance to legally drive on public roads in Saskatchewan.

People who cause a collision and don’t have a valid licence or insurance, can be held responsible for all the resulting costs.

The consequence for operating an unregistered vehicle is a $580 fine and one demerit point in the driver improvement program.