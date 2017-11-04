Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous

Winnipeg police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Samuel Tache McKay, 29, is the subject of arrest warrants involving numerous violent offenses including a number of incidents where he is believed to have fired a gun.

Constable Rob Carver tells Global News McKay has a violent past, and has access to and has used a weapon

McKay is about 5’10, and 162 lbs.

He’s considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone with info should contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crimestoppers.