Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous
A A
Winnipeg police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for a man considered armed and dangerous.
Samuel Tache McKay, 29, is the subject of arrest warrants involving numerous violent offenses including a number of incidents where he is believed to have fired a gun.
Constable Rob Carver tells Global News McKay has a violent past, and has access to and has used a weapon
McKay is about 5’10, and 162 lbs.
He’s considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
Anyone with info should contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crimestoppers.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.