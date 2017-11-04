Canada
Winnipeg Missing Persons Unit looking for 13-year-old girl

Pamela Anderson was last seen on October 25th.

Winnipeg Police Service
The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Pamela Anderson was last seen in Winnipeg’s west end area on October 25.

She is described by police as a 5’5″ Caucasian with a medium build and reddish brown hair.

Police said Saturday they are concerned about Anderson’s well-being. They are asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

