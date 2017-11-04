This week on Focus Montreal: Nov. 4

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community, and brings their stories into focus.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Ouellette vs UPAC



At the National Assembly earlier this week, politicians of all stripes stood in support of Guy Ouellette – the Chomedy MNA arrested last week by Quebec’s anti-corruption unit known as UPAC.

He received a standing ovation after delivering a poignant address defending himself of any wrongdoing.

House Speaker Jacques Chagnon questioned UPAC’s motives and the absence of any accusation against the MNA, going as far as calling the police tactic an attack on Quebec’s democracy.

For its part, UPAC is insisting it did not frame Ouellette and it is not trying to intimidate him into being quiet.

Until his arrest, Ouellette — a former police officer — was the chair of the powerful institutions committee that oversees UPAC.

Montreal Gazette journalist Philip Authier has been covering the Ouellette saga. He joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard from Quebec City, to offer his take on the situation.

Voter Apathy



After months on the campaign trail, the fate of electoral candidates across the province lies in voters’ hands this weekend.

Unfortunately, turnout for municipal elections is notoriously low.

In the 2013 election, only 43 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots, while in the last federal and provincial elections voter turnout was over 70 per cent.

Experts cite many reasons for voter apathy. Candidates have small budgets, and don’t spend much on advertising but a lack of interest in the issues is often the leading cause.

While efforts are being made to increase voter engagement, reversing the trend remains a challenge.

McGill University doctoral student Chris Erl dropped by Focus Montreal to talk about voter apathy.

Katy Perry and improving senior care

What do seniors and Katy Perry have in common?

One Montrealer sees a clear connection and she’s trying to get the singer’s attention to get her to roar for her cause.

In her new book Grandma’s Place, Marie-Claude Giguère channels Katy Perry’s roar to harness the innocence of children.

The book aims to bridge the generation gap by creating positive conversations about elderly care early on.

Her dream is to raise enough money to take her model across country and to change society’s perspective on the elderly by using the arts — and a famous singer — to create a new conversation.