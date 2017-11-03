WATCH: What a road trip from Horseshoe Bay to Downtown Vancouver looked like in 1966

Vancouver, 1966.

Back then, the Sea-to-Sky Highway hadn’t been expanded yet. There was no Science World, no BC Place Stadium and no Georgia Viaduct as Vancouverites know it today.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure offered a time-travelling road trip through that Vancouver in a video it released on Wednesday.

Coverage of the history of Vancouver on Globalnews.ca:

The video takes you on a drive from Horseshoe Bay, through West Vancouver, to Downtown Vancouver and up Kingsway.

Some sights along the way are familiar — the Lions Gate Bridge, the Hudson’s Bay building — but the trip along the Stanley Park Causeway into downtown reveals an area devoid of the multi-storey condo towers you see today.

The ministry managed this thanks to “photologs” — images that were taken after a camera was mounted on a car and taken about every 80 feet. They were then put together to create a “visual record of road condition information across the province.”

This isn’t the only trip that the ministry has taken down memory lane.

In April, it posted a video of a trip from Duncan to Parksville, also in 1966.

Who needs to take a trip anywhere when you can travel back in time?

You can see more videos from the vaultin the Ministry of Transportation’s BC Road Trip Time Machine playlist.