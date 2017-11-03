Stubble fire sends smoke billowing over Winnipeg Friday
A A
Dark smoke, billowing up just past the north perimeter, caused some concern for people in the north part of the city Friday afternoon.
Global News camera crews went out to the scene and were able to confirm the smoke was the result of a controlled burn in a farmer’s field near Northumberland Road in West St. Paul.
RELATED: Smoky skies in Winnipeg won’t last: Environment Canada
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.