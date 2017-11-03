Smoke
November 3, 2017 3:38 pm

Stubble fire sends smoke billowing over Winnipeg Friday

By Online Producer  Global News

Smoke rose over Winnipeg Nov. 3. The source was a controlled burn in this field.

Josh Arason / Global News
A A

Dark smoke, billowing up just past the north perimeter, caused some concern for people in the north part of the city Friday afternoon.

Global News camera crews went out to the scene and were able to confirm the smoke was the result of a controlled burn in a farmer’s field near Northumberland Road in West St. Paul.

RELATED: Smoky skies in Winnipeg won’t last: Environment Canada

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Winnipeg
Controlled Burn
East Winnipeg
False Alarm
Fire
Smoke
stubble fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News