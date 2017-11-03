Space for reconciliation comes to Halifax steakhouse in form of Gord Downie ‘Legacy Room’

The Halifax restaurant where an Aboriginal leader came up with the idea of “Legacy Rooms” will open its own designated room Monday.

The rooms are a place where people can learn and talk about reconciliation.

Sam Murphy, co-owner of the Barrington Steakhouse and Oyster Bar, says his restaurant’s “Legacy Room” is about creating an awareness around Aboriginal issues.

The Legacy Room initiative is part of the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, after the late rocker called on corporate Canada to do more to promote dialogue and reconciliation.

Assembly of First Nations regional Chief Morley Googoo says he’s excited to see his idea become a reality in the very place he thought of it a year ago.

Googoo says the initiative has hired a program director and it’s hoped about 100 more rooms can be designated in public spaces and corporate boardrooms across the country within the next five months.

Murphy says the restaurant will be closed for the room’s launch party on Monday.