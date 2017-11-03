Okanagan drivers challenged by icy road conditions Friday morning

It’s been a slippery start to the day for many Okanagan motorists.

Snow covered roads made for challenging driving conditions with some sections described as “like skating rinks”.

First responders have been called to crashes throughout the central and north Okanagan.

In Kelowna, two people were taken to hospital after a pickup truck crossed the centre line on Rutland Road North and struck an oncoming pickup.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

In Vernon, a semi-trailer tanker truck spun out blocking both southbound lanes of Highway 97 on hospital hill.

The driver had to put chains on the tires.

A half dozen early Friday morning flights out of the Kelowna airport were cancelled.