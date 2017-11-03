Winnipeg man tasered on city street Thursday

One man is in custody after a dramatic take-down in the North End yesterday.

Winnipeg Police got a report just after 5 p.m. of an armed man Thursday who was threatening to ram a police car. The tip came from a person who had received texts from the suspect.

RELATED: Suspect wanted for fighting Winnipeg Police officer arrested

In the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue, the culprit in his car sped toward a marked police car but stopped short of hitting it. He jumped out of the car and threatened to kill officers with a knife demanding they shoot him. He then got back in the car and attempted to drive away.

Police were able to box in his vehicle. When the suspect attempted to leave the car with a knife in hand, officers tased and arrested him.

The 42-year old man faces several charges including:

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon x3

impaired driving

refusal to provide a breath sample

possession of a weapon

failure to comply with a probation order, and

driving without a license

He remains in police custody.