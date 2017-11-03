8 new sexual assault charges laid against Winnipeg doctor

A Winnipeg doctor charged with sexual assault faced several new charges Friday.

Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, who is also known as Dr. Amir Ravesh, was charged Oct. 24 after a patient complained to police about an incident that occurred at a the clinic on Oct. 19.

The 19-year-old victim said the doctor sexually assaulted her during a routine appointment at the Walk-in clinic at 300 Johnson Avenue West.

Winnipeg police told Global News Nov. 3 that eight other complainants had come forward since the original charges were laid.

The new charges involve patients ranging in age from 24 to 69-years-old. The incidents date as far back as 2013.