SkyTrain’s Expo Line sees Friday morning delays

With delays on the SkyTrain’s Expo Line Friday morning, some commuters are wondering if the hold-ups are related to snow.

If this is how much snow can take #SkyTrain down, it's going to be a very long winter. — Adam Advocaat (@Moofey17) November 3, 2017

TransLink’s Chris Bryan says the problem is not related to snow, but rather a track issue involving a power source.

“To our knowledge, it has nothing to do with the snow we’re having this morning. We had a collector shoe, which picks up the power, somehow came off of a train.”

.@TransLink tells me the delays on the #SkyTrain's #ExpoLine are NOT due to snow. — Ria Renouf (@RiaCKNW980) November 3, 2017

READ MORE: Snow greets some commuters in Metro Vancouver Friday morning

The track issue between Edmonds and 22nd Street SkyTrain Stations has plagued commuters, with shuttle buses trying to keep up.

Some commuters have been complaining on Twitter of delays of 15 to 30 minutes, and longer.

Thanks for the 35+ minute stay at Nanaimo station, Translink. So impressive. #bestpartofwakingup — Al Agno (@v1sc3ral) November 3, 2017

#skytrain UPDATE MAJOR DELAYS, Only seen 1 train move at Scottroad in 30 min. — RWAG (@rwag67_1) November 3, 2017

#SkyTrain shutdown both ways between 22nd Station and Edmonds Station. — Sammy Toora (@PowerliftingCAN) November 3, 2017

The Millenium and Canada Lines are not impacted.