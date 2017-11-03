TransLink delays
SkyTrain’s Expo Line sees Friday morning delays

A spokesperson for TransLink says the Friday morning delays are "completely unrelated" to the snowy weather.

With delays on the SkyTrain’s Expo Line Friday morning, some commuters are wondering if the hold-ups are related to snow.

TransLink’s Chris Bryan says the problem is not related to snow, but rather a track issue involving a power source.

“To our knowledge, it has nothing to do with the snow we’re having this morning. We had a collector shoe, which picks up the power, somehow came off of a train.”

The track issue between Edmonds and 22nd Street SkyTrain Stations has plagued commuters, with shuttle buses trying to keep up.

Some commuters have been complaining on Twitter of delays of 15 to 30 minutes, and longer.

The Millenium and Canada Lines are not impacted.
