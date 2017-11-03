Arrests made in Halloween night stabbing in Peterborough

A man and woman have been charged in connection with a stabbing on Halloween night in Peterborough.

Around 10:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Park Street North for reports of an injured 24-year-old man outside a residence.

Police said their investigation revealed the victim and the male accused — who know each other— had become involved in a physical altercation.

READ MORE: Man injured on Park Street in Peterborough

“During which point the victim was stabbed with a knife,” police stated.

EMS also attended and the man was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre then airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

“The victim’s condition is currently stable,” stated police.

On Thursday, police located a suspect at a Murray Street residence.

Larry Robert Tripp, 47, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a recognizance.

READ MORE: Arrests made in downtown Peterborough stabbing

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Also on Thursday, Nicole Lynn Fountain, 33, of Murray Street in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer for willfully withholding information during a police investigation.

She was released from custody on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.