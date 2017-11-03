Edmonton police ask public to help them find missing 45-year-old man

Police issued a plea for help from the public Thursday night as they try to find a 45-year-old man last seen in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon.

Benjamin Wornardt was last seen in the area of Brintnell Boulevard at about 2 p.m.

“He was not believed to be in a vehicle and reportedly left the area on foot,” police said in a news release, adding his disappearance is considered to be out of character.

Police said there are concerns about Wornardt’s well-being but there was no indication of foul play “at this time.” They added he was not dressed for the winter weather conditions.

Wornardt is 6’2″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short brown hair and a receding hairline.

Anyone with information about Wornardt’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS Complaint Line at 780-423-4567 or to contact Edmonton Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online.