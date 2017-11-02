Donald Trump’s Twitter account down for 11 minutes thanks to ‘human error’

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was deactivated for 11 minutes on Thursday night due to “human error.”

Instead of seeing his normal Twitter feed, which is filled daily by comments from the president about North Korea, his views on the Russia meddling investigation and other policy or personal matters, there was just a blue screen.

“Sorry, this page doesn’t exist,” it read.

Within minutes, the normal version of the page had been restored.

While some speculated that Trump had deleted his account, or that Twitter had suspended it, it turned out to be accidental.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee,” a tweet from the official Twitter Government account read.

“The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”



Story continues below Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

The apology tweet was shared by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

There was no explanation for what “human error” could mean.

Some speculated that Trump’s account was suspended because there have been vocal critics who say Trump’s comments on North Korea violate Twitter’s Terms of Service. However, a suspended account normally has a message saying “account suspended.”

Trump’s love of the social media site is well known. In an interview with Fox News in October, he credited the platform for helping him get elected.

“Tweeting is like a typewriter — when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show,” he said, according to a transcript released by the network. “I doubt I would be here if weren’t for social media, to be honest with you.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump says he might not have become president if it wasn’t for Twitter