Man crashes stolen car into Maple Ridge house

A man who allegedly stole a woman’s car, then crashed it into a Maple Ridge home is now in police custody.

Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk with Ridge Meadows RCMP said police were called around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday to the area near 124 Street and 224 Street. The reports said a woman was screaming that her car had been stolen.

It is unclear at this time how her car was taken.

A short time later, Gresiuk said Maple Ridge Fire Rescue reported a car had crashed into a house at 12397 Laity Street.

The alleged thief had fled, but police were able to gather information and identify a suspect who was arrested a few hours later.

Gresiuk said the suspect is very well known to police and charges of robbery and breach of probation will be recommended.