Regina senior holds 5 world records in track and field

Carol Lafayette-Boyd is 75 years old and holds five track and field world records in the masters division: In the in the 100 and 200 metre sprint and the long, triple and high jump.

With such impressive accomplishments you would think she has been a track athlete all her life. But actually, she only started 25 years ago, just looking to live a healthier lifestyle.

“I heard about the Canadian Masters Games were going to be in Regina, and they had track and field for masters,” Lafayette-Boyd said.

“I didn’t know that old people could run and jump and throw.”

“So I thought I’m going to sign up for this and if I make a fool of myself I wouldn’t have wasted any money, because I live in Regina.”

She did not embarrass herself. Instead, she was hooked.

Now Lafayette-Boyd trains year round, with her coach Carla Nicholls who says her job is easy with Lafayette-Boyd.

“She certainly is gifted, she is a beautiful all around woman, with tons of determination,” Nicholls says.

“The approach to what she is doing is key, it’s positive, she believes in herself, and she’s not scared to challenge herself.”

Lafayette-Boyd has been told her speed at 75 years old is inspirational. She is fine with that if it helps motivate people to be active.

“I guess that’s how the young people look at me, when they are 14 or 15, they probably think she is old enough to be my great grandmother”.

Lafayette-Boyd hopes to compete until she’s 100 years old. She hopes that her story can help people see that age shouldn’t stop you from starting something you’d like to try.

“Don’t worry how well you are doing because look at me, 25 years later I’m doing better than the first two meets that I had.”