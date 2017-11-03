Bob Layton Editorial: Time to speak up

It’s Friday, let’s see what’s on your mind.

About Alberta politics, John says the United Conservative Party under Jason Kenney cannot make a mistake. Every sound bite and issue must be clear and concise.

About making transit better, Debra says we live in a 24-hour society, why not 24-hour transit?

But, John says look how many buses and LRT cars are empty.

About making it illegal not to rent accommodation to people with children, Amy says the NDP should get its nose out of everyone’s business.

Cheron wants the choice of where to live, that’s why she asks a restaurant for a seat far away from screaming children.

About the latest terror attack, Keith says nothing will change and the government will keep offering their thoughts and prayers.

About reports that seniors and their needs will put considerable pressure on government coffers, Brian points out that taxes that should have been properly invested in pension plans, was always squandered by governments, and that the same politicians end up with pensions a lot better than yours or mine.

Let me know what you think about that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.