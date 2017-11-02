Bob Layton Editorial: Grey power

I’m reading a report from the Fraser Institute. They are billed as an independent, non-partisan, think tank.

The headline says “Canada’s aging population could push government deficits to $143 billion by 2045”.

It goes on to say Canada’s aging population will put significant stress on government spending programs.

Excuse me – I and other seniors have been paying into the government pot since we were 18.

Had that money been invested properly and put away until now, instead of being wasted in so many ways, frustrated politicians would not be blaming their grandparents.

What will they do now – raise taxes on the young and make them resent the old?

In a University of Alberta sociology class decades ago, the professor told us the day was coming that Canada’s demographics would change and the government had best get prepared for the rising number of seniors and their housing and medical needs.

Apparently, they did not.

It’s too bad the seniors in this country are not properly organized. They could have some real political power.

Let me know what you think about that.

