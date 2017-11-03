Canada
November 3, 2017 7:00 am

2017 Calgary Hospital Home Lottery grand prize winners

By Online Reporter  Global News

The grand prize in the 2017 Calgary Hospital Home Lottery draw, a $2.4 million Mahogany showhome plus $25,000.

calgaryhospitalhomelottery.com
A A

Leslie Horton will announce the grand prize winners of the 2017 Calgary Hospital Home Lottery live on Global News Morning Calgary on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

Early bird draw – Spring Creek luxury condo plus $10,000

Still to come…

2018 Arctic Cat Lynx 2000 LT, 2017 Arctic Cat Alterra TRV 500 or $8,500

Still to come…

2018 Dodge Ram Power Wagon 2500, 2018 Dodge Challenger or $55,700

Still to come…

2018 BMW 440i xDrive Gran Coupe, 2017 BMW X4 M40i or $69,000

Still to come…

2018 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4Matic, 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4Matic or $69,000

Still to come…

Take 50 Add-on

Still to come…

Grand Prize – $2.4 million Mahogany showhome plus $25,000

Still to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 Calgary Hospital Home Lottery
2017 Calgary Hospital Home Lottery grand prize winners
2017 Calgary Hospital Home Lottery winners
Calgary Hospital Home Lottery
Calgary Hospital Home Lottery winners
Calgary winners
grand prize winners
Hospital Home Lottery
Hospital Home Lottery prize winner
Hospital Home Lottery winners

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News