Economy
November 2, 2017 10:51 am
Updated: November 2, 2017 10:55 am

Cenovus Energy reports $69M third-quarter loss, production more than doubles

By The Canadian Press

Cenovus' Foster Creek plant site in northeast Alberta is shown in a handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS
A A

Cenovus Energy Inc. says it lost $69 million in its latest quarter as it more than doubled its production compared with a year ago, boosted by its acquisition of most of the Canadian assets of ConocoPhillips earlier this year.

The company says the loss amounted to six cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $251 million or 30 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $4.39 billion, up from $2.95 billion, as production averaged 590,851 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 273,405 a year ago.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Cenovus names former TransCanada executive Alex Pourbaix new chief executive

Cenovus acquired of most of the Canadian assets of Houston-based ConocoPhillips in May.

The company has since been selling non-core assets and using the proceeds to reduce its debt.

Cenovus announced earlier this week that Alex Pourbaix would become its new president and chief executive starting on Nov. 6. The former TransCanada Corp. executive will replace Brian Ferguson, who is retiring after 33 years with Cenovus and its predecessor companies.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
barrels of oil
Cenovus
Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. Q3
Cenovus Energy Q3
Cenovus Q3
Cenovus Q3 results
ConocoPhillips
Q3
Q3 results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News