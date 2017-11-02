Sports
November 2, 2017 12:14 am
Updated: November 2, 2017 12:56 am

Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers to win 1st World Series title

By Rory Carroll Reuters

The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
A A

The Houston Astros won the World Series on Wednesday on the back of a second inning home run by George Springer that lifted the team to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and delivered the franchise the first title in its 55-year existence.

With the Game Seven win, the Astros clinched the best-of-seven series 4-3 over a Dodgers team that had Major League Baseball’s best record this season.

The Astros jumped on Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish early, scoring all five of their runs in the first two innings before riding a long string of relief pitchers to the win at Dodger Stadium.

“We did this for them,” Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said of the team’s fans in Houston, who are still recovering from the deadly Hurricane Harvey in August.

“There has been a lot going on in Houston but they are the biggest reason we are here playing every day.”

“This is the happiest moment in my life in baseball,” he said.

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
astros win world series
Houston Astros
houston astros los angeles dodgers
houston astros world series
world series
world series 2017
world series houston astros
world series win
world series winners

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News