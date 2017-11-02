Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers to win 1st World Series title

The Houston Astros won the World Series on Wednesday on the back of a second inning home run by George Springer that lifted the team to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and delivered the franchise the first title in its 55-year existence.

With the Game Seven win, the Astros clinched the best-of-seven series 4-3 over a Dodgers team that had Major League Baseball’s best record this season.

The Astros jumped on Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish early, scoring all five of their runs in the first two innings before riding a long string of relief pitchers to the win at Dodger Stadium.

“We did this for them,” Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said of the team’s fans in Houston, who are still recovering from the deadly Hurricane Harvey in August.

“There has been a lot going on in Houston but they are the biggest reason we are here playing every day.”

“This is the happiest moment in my life in baseball,” he said.