Edmonton hosts largest conference on diabetes research

Some of the most knowledgeable people in Canada and around the world in the field of diabetes are in Edmonton this week to share their latest research.

The 20th annual Professional Conference and Annual Meetings is being held at the Shaw Centre from Wednesday to Saturday.

It’s the largest conference of its kind in Canada, bringing together top health-care professionals and scientists from across the country and around the world to share the latest research into the understanding, care and management of diabetes.

“Since the days of Banting and Best, Canada has been a world leader in diabetes research,” said Dr. Jan Hux, chief science officer for Diabetes Canada. “With Edmonton playing a pivotal role in that history through the Edmonton Protocol and its ground-breaking work in the area of islet transplantation, this is the perfect place to hold our 20th anniversary event.”

There is a long list of speakers at the conference who will discuss the latest advances in diabetes treatment. The topics include cutting-edge research, the impact of physical activity, pregnancy, metal health and diabetes in Indigenous communities.

Diabetes Canada research shows First Nations people are three to five times more likely to be diagnosed with the disease.

“We look forward to showcasing some of the best new research available to make the lives of people living with diabetes better, as well as highlighting scientific innovations that bring us one step closer to the possibility of a cure,” conference co-chair Dr. Bruce A. Perkins said.

“Diabetes research is developing in leaps and bounds and this is an opportunity for health-care professionals to learn about these developments as well as the newest advances in clinical practice.”

Diabetes Canada statistics show there were 3.4 million Canadians living with diabetes in 2015, and that number is expected to rise to five million by 2025.