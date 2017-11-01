Man injured on Park Street in Peterborough

Peterborough police are offering few details about a reported stabbing last night.

Just before 11 p.m., police responded to the Park Street North area for reports of an injured man outside a residence.

The man was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said.

A section of sidewalk on Park Street between Dalhouise and Wolfe streets was cordoned off as officers investigated.

On Wednesday morning, police stated the investigation is active and that there is no threat to public safety. No other details were provided.