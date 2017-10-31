Speak your mind in Kelowna on raising the provincial minimum wage

The Fair Wages Commission is coming to Kelowna and wants to hear from you.

The commission is seeking public input on the NDP government’s intention to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

It’s also “looking at wage fairness for liquor servers, live-in camp leaders, home support workers, resident caretakers and certain farm workers,” states a Ministry of Labour information bulletin.

The Kelowna stop on the eight city provincial tour is November 21st.

People wanting to make a submission are asked to email FWC@gov.bc.ca for a location and time allocation.