Rick Zamperin: Connor McDavid’s Halloween costume was not offside

If you and/or your kids went out for Halloween last night, I’m sure you are now basking in the glow of your impressive haul of sweets and tasty treats.

But I’ll hazard a guess that your Halloween costume, or that of your children, wasn’t as controversial as the one Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid recently put out on social media.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid dresses as Trump for Halloween

A photo posted Monday on an Instagram account belonging to his girlfriend shows McDavid dressed as U.S President Donald Trump.

His girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, was dressed as First Lady Melania Trump.

Mr and Mrs Trump🇺🇸 A post shared by Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

The caption initially read, “Making America great again,” before it was changed to “Mr and Mrs Trumpus.”

The post has received more than 4,700 likes and has also generated some critical comments.

READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: Hats fly, constable honoured at Edmonton Oilers season opener

Listen, I understand that McDavid is going to get heralded or criticized for whatever he does, on and off the ice.

It comes with the territory of being one of the most popular and talented hockey players on the planet.

But it was a Donald Trump costume, which should invoke a few chuckles instead of vile comments.