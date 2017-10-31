Crime
October 31, 2017

Police seek suspect after 4 victims robbed at gunpoint in Toronto’s downtown core

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who is accused in a series of armed robberies in the city’s downtown core early Tuesday morning.

Police said the man allegedly robbed four victims at gunpoint in an hour and a half before 8 a.m. near the Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area.

In each incident, the man pointed a firearm at the victims on the street. He collected various items including cash, debit/credit cards and cellphones.

Reports of the suspect vary, but police have described him as 20 to 30 years old, about five-foot-10 to six-foot-one inches tall, with dark skin and an olive complexion. At the time, he was wearing a dark sweater or vest with dark pants, his head covered and face exposed.

Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who believes they have located him should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Global News