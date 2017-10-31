Elderly school bus driver charged with dangerous driving after crash near Kingston

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Ont. – A 78-year-old school bus driver has been charged after a bus carrying 12 students crashed into a ditch in Prince Edward County.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday, just after the bus driver dropped off a student.

They say that the bus entered a ditch and came to rest on its side.

Investigators say all of the students on board the bus – who were both elementary and high school age – were checked by paramedics, and none were seriously hurt.

They say the driver was charged with careless driving, failing to carry a completed daily inspection report and failing to carry an inspection schedule.