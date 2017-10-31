Crime
October 31, 2017 4:21 pm
Updated: October 31, 2017 4:27 pm

Elderly school bus driver charged with dangerous driving after crash near Kingston

By Staff The Canadian Press

An elderly school bus driver is facing charges after crashing into a ditch in Prince Edward County, Ont. on Monday.

Crystal Kirkman
A A

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Ont. – A 78-year-old school bus driver has been charged after a bus carrying 12 students crashed into a ditch in Prince Edward County.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday, just after the bus driver dropped off a student.

They say that the bus entered a ditch and came to rest on its side.

READ MORE: Markham school bus driver charged with refusing breathalyzer following collision with students on board

Investigators say all of the students on board the bus – who were both elementary and high school age – were checked by paramedics, and none were seriously hurt.

They say the driver was charged with careless driving, failing to carry a completed daily inspection report and failing to carry an inspection schedule.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Collision
Crash
elderly driver
Kingston
Ontario
Prince Edward County
School Bus
school bus crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News