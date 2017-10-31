Alberta government ‘looking at’ widening Anthony Henday Drive in southwest Edmonton

It’s caused headaches for drivers for years and now the Alberta government says it is looking at possibly expanding Anthony Henday Drive in southwest Edmonton.

At a media availability on Tuesday morning, Transportation Minister Brian Mason said congestion issues on the busy section of the Edmonton ring road is brought to his attention “fairly regularly.”

“That is something that we’re looking at,” Mason said.

“We are doing the design work on widening the southwest Henday. We know that it’s congested. It’s not currently in the construction plan, but it is something that we’re looking at and proceeding, as I said, with design.”

As for when the project might be in the province’s construction plan, Mason couldn’t say.

“I would like to see a lot of things in the plan. There’s lots to do in this province, there’s no question. And as we begin growing again, that’s going to remain an important priority.

“So I can’t give you a time. It depends on balancing all the priorities we have with the financial capacity we have.”

Drivers who use the stretch of the Henday have been calling for its expansion for years. During non-peak hours, traffic moves quickly. But if you hit the morning or afternoon rush, it’s a much different story.

The southwest leg of the Edmonton ring road opened in 2006. On a daily basis, the busy stretch sees nearly 80,000 vehicles.