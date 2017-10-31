Central Okanagan hiking trail shut down because of lingering wildfire dangers

The Philpott Trail in the Joe Rich area east of Kelowna is too dangerous for hikers.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan has closed the trail because of hazards created by a July wildfire.
An assessment of about two kilometres of pathway through the burn area found hazard trees, compromised root systems and large ash pits.
The trail will be closed until at least next spring while danger mitigation work is done.
