Ontario to open 40 new Seniors Active Living Centres

The government of Ontario says it is inviting applications from organizations to build up to 40 new active living centres, in response to the province’s fast-growing population of seniors.

The Ministry of Seniors Affairs says it is committing $8 million over a period of three years to develop the centres, which will offer programs geared towards promoting independence, physical activity, safety and a vibrant social life for seniors.

Applications to develop the first batch of new centres will be accepted until Dec. 21, 2017.

“We are expanding the network of senior centres across the province to meet the demand of a growing seniors population, and to help keep seniors active, healthy and engaged,” said Minister of Seniors Affairs Dipika Damerla. “We are encouraged by the level of interest already, and look forward to receiving proposals that look to support our diverse communities.”

There are over two million seniors in Ontario, a number that’s set to double in the next 25 years, the government said in a statement.

The Older Adult Centres’ Association of Ontario welcomed the move, with its executive director Sue Hesjedahl saying it “has been advocating for increased support for this program, and today’s announcement brings to fruition the hard work of the Province to recognize and support the growing needs of seniors in Ontario.”

