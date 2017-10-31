Serious crash causing delays on Highway 1 near Langley

A serious crash is causing delays on Highway 1 near Langley this morning.

The crash is eastbound near 232 Street but it is affecting westbound traffic as well, as drivers are slowing down to look.

Eastbound traffic is down to one lane.

Three cars are involved in the crash, with one car rolled over on its roof.

There is a big police presence at the scene and lots of debris on the ground.

There is also another accident eastbound, just east of 208 Street, where a car has rolled into the ditch.

B.C. Ambulance has been on scene at both accidents.