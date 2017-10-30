OPP investigating after pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Brampton
A A
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brampton.
OPP reported they were investigating the incident on Mayfield Road, east of McVean Drive just before 7 p.m. on Monday evening.
Peel paramedics also attended the scene, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead.
The vehicle, an SUV, had remained at the scene and could be seen with extensive damage to the front windshield.
Police had closed roads in the area and did not have an estimate for when they would reopen.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.