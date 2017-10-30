OPP investigating after pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Brampton

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brampton.

OPP reported they were investigating the incident on Mayfield Road, east of McVean Drive just before 7 p.m. on Monday evening.

Peel paramedics also attended the scene, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The vehicle, an SUV, had remained at the scene and could be seen with extensive damage to the front windshield.

Police had closed roads in the area and did not have an estimate for when they would reopen.

Pedestrian struck & killed by a Mercedes SUV on Mayfield Rd e. of McVean Dr in Caledon. Patient pronounced dead on scene, OPP investigating. pic.twitter.com/KepifJfaBo — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) October 31, 2017