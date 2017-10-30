Traffic
October 30, 2017 9:24 pm

OPP investigating after pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Brampton

By News Anchor  AM640

OPP responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Monday evening.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brampton.

OPP reported they were investigating the incident on Mayfield Road, east of McVean Drive just before 7 p.m. on Monday evening.

Peel paramedics also attended the scene, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The vehicle, an SUV, had remained at the scene and could be seen with extensive damage to the front windshield.

Police had closed roads in the area and did not have an estimate for when they would reopen.

