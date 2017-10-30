Missing Teen
October 30, 2017 4:57 pm

East St. Paul RCMP on the lookout for missing teen

By Online Producer  Global News
15-year-old Aaliyah Nelson was reported missing Oct. 30.

15-year-old Aaliyah Nelson was reported missing Oct. 30.

RCMP / Handout
A A

Police from East St. Paul are calling on Winnipeggers to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Nelson was last seen Tuesday October 24 at the McDonald’s restaurant on Portage Avenue at Sherbrook Street.  She had been dropped off around 8 p.m.

She is described as 5’4″ tall, 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information as to where Nelson might be is asked to contact the rural detachment directly at 204-668-8322, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aaliyah Nelson
East St Paul
McDonald's
Missing Teen
nelson
Portage at Sherbrook
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News