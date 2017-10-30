East St. Paul RCMP on the lookout for missing teen

Police from East St. Paul are calling on Winnipeggers to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Nelson was last seen Tuesday October 24 at the McDonald’s restaurant on Portage Avenue at Sherbrook Street. She had been dropped off around 8 p.m.

She is described as 5’4″ tall, 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information as to where Nelson might be is asked to contact the rural detachment directly at 204-668-8322, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.