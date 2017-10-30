Crime
October 30, 2017 5:28 pm

SIU drops probe after man arrested on Oneida of the Thames First Nation refuses to give statement

By and AM980

File photo.

SIU logo file photo
A A

An investigation by the province’s police watchdog into the arrest of a man over the summer on Oneida of the Thames First Nation has been terminated.

READ MORE: St. Thomas police officer charged in sexual assault involving youth

The Special Investigations Unit said the probe stemmed from injuries sustained by a 31-year-old man.

Story continues below

According to the agency, a vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in London on the afternoon of July 26, and later on, a second separate crash.

Officers with Middlesex OPP located the driver in a field on Oneida of the Thames First Nation and took him into custody. He was transported to hospital for treatment of a head injury, prompting the SIU probe.

READ MORE: SIU concludes woman’s injury in Grand Bend arrest was self-inflicted

On Monday, SIU director Tony Loparco reported the man would not provide a statement to the agency’s investigators and as a result, the SIU was unable to determine how he got his injuries.

“Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” he wrote.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
middlesex opp
oneida nation of the thames first nation
oneida of the thames first nation
OPP
SIU
siu london
Special Investigations Unit
special investigations unit london

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News