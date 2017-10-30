SIU drops probe after man arrested on Oneida of the Thames First Nation refuses to give statement
An investigation by the province’s police watchdog into the arrest of a man over the summer on Oneida of the Thames First Nation has been terminated.
READ MORE: St. Thomas police officer charged in sexual assault involving youth
The Special Investigations Unit said the probe stemmed from injuries sustained by a 31-year-old man.
According to the agency, a vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in London on the afternoon of July 26, and later on, a second separate crash.
Officers with Middlesex OPP located the driver in a field on Oneida of the Thames First Nation and took him into custody. He was transported to hospital for treatment of a head injury, prompting the SIU probe.
READ MORE: SIU concludes woman’s injury in Grand Bend arrest was self-inflicted
On Monday, SIU director Tony Loparco reported the man would not provide a statement to the agency’s investigators and as a result, the SIU was unable to determine how he got his injuries.
“Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” he wrote.
The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.