SIU drops probe after man arrested on Oneida of the Thames First Nation refuses to give statement

An investigation by the province’s police watchdog into the arrest of a man over the summer on Oneida of the Thames First Nation has been terminated.

The Special Investigations Unit said the probe stemmed from injuries sustained by a 31-year-old man.

According to the agency, a vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in London on the afternoon of July 26, and later on, a second separate crash.

Officers with Middlesex OPP located the driver in a field on Oneida of the Thames First Nation and took him into custody. He was transported to hospital for treatment of a head injury, prompting the SIU probe.

On Monday, SIU director Tony Loparco reported the man would not provide a statement to the agency’s investigators and as a result, the SIU was unable to determine how he got his injuries.

“Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” he wrote.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.