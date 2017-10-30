Federal inmate with GTA ties wanted for breaching parole

The Ontario Provincial Police‘s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) division is asking the public’s help in locating a federal offender who is accused of breaching his parole.

Dion Benjamin is described as a 25-year-old black male who stands 6-3, weighs 159 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin is serving a two-year, eight-month sentence for firearm-related offences and possession of scheduled substances for trafficking. He is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, OPP said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

