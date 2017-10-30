Families sue for $8.5M after two men commit suicide at Hamilton hospital

HAMILTON – Family members of two men who took their own lives while allegedly under supervision at a Hamilton hospital are suing the facility’s parent organization.

The families of Brandon Taylor and Joel Verge have each filed $8.5 million negligence suits against St. Joseph’s Health System.

The lawyer representing the Taylor and Verge families alleges the hospital was aware both men were at risk of trying to take their own lives and had instructed that they be supervised.

Michael Smitiuch says Taylor, who was 29, was admitted to hospital after a drug and alcohol overdose, and was supposed to be checked on every 15 minutes because he was deemed to be at risk of self-harm.

He says Verge, 42, was supposed to be under constant supervision following a previous attempt to take his own life.

But Smitiuch alleges that the supervision plans failed, and both men killed themselves while left alone with items they were allowed to have in their rooms.

