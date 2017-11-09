Own a car? You won’t believe how much that’s costing you every year

What are your major routine expenses? After rent or mortgage payments, most people tend to say groceries. But for most Canadians, the second-biggest monthly expense is transport.

READ MORE: Are you earning a middle-class income? Here’s what it takes in Canada, based on where you live

Transport costs generally account for 20 per cent of after-tax income for a middle-class household, according to Scott Hannah, who heads the B.C.-based Credit Counselling Society. And that’s because many Canadians can’t live without a car.

If you include depreciation, owning your own vehicle costs between $8,600 and $13,000 a year, close to the $11,940 that Canadians pay on average in rent for a two-bedroom apartment.

READ MORE: What $1,500 per month in rent gets you across Canada

In rural communities the transport share of people’s budget easily climbs even higher, said Hannah. If you regularly drive on snowy country roads, not only do you need a car, but “you can’t be driving a beater.”

READ MORE: How much does a week of groceries cost in Canada? We crunched the numbers

So how much does it cost to own a car?

Most drivers know their vehicle’s ticket price, but far fewer have a grasp of just how much it costs them every year to drive their car or truck, said Kristine D’Arbelles of the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). That’s a big blind spot for such a large chunk of money.

READ MORE: 3 numbers you should check before deciding whether to lease or buy a car

Here’s what the average cost of owning different types of vehicles looks like:

If you’d like to come up with a more precise cost estimate tailored to your ride and commute, here’s a list of what you should consider:

Insurance

If you already own a vehicle, you know what your premium is.

If you’re looking to buy a car, it’s a bit trickier. Not only will your insurance cost vary based on the type of vehicle you choose and your driving record. Your address also matters.

READ MORE: B.C. set to have Canada’s most expensive auto insurance: taxpayers federation

It’s well known that the cost of auto insurance varies considerably from province to province. But prices can also swing significantly from neighbourhood to neighbourhood within the same city. Annual premiums in the Greater Toronto Area, for example, ranged from $1,640 to $2,595 a year in 2016, according to Kanetix.ca.

It pays to explore your options, either through an online auto insurance comparison site or by speaking to a broker.

WATCH: Why car accident claims are skyrocketing

Gas

If you’re like the average Canadian, the dollars you drop at the pump every year will be your biggest vehicle ownership cost after depreciation (more on that later), according to D’Arbelles. The average pickup truck, for example, guzzles around $3,000 worth of gas a year, she added.

In order to do the math, you need three numbers: the fuel efficiency of your vehicle, an estimate of how many kilometres you travel every year, and an estimate of gas prices.

READ MORE: Oil price rise not enough to boost Canadian oilpatch spending: energy analysts

For a pretty good idea of your fuel efficiency, check out the fuel consumption ratings compiled by Natural Resources Canada, suggested D’Arbelles. They provide estimates of fuel consumption on city streets, highways, as well as a combination of both.

For an estimate of kilometers travelled, you can measure your daily commute or weekly driving distance. But most people will also need to account for things like Christmas and summer travel. Canadians tend to cover 20,000 kilometres a year, said D’Arbelles.

For gas prices, use the previous year’s gas price daily average and add a few cents, just to be safe, D’Arbelles suggested.

WATCH: Emma Hancock demos some cost friendly Crossovers under $30,000 for potential new car buyers

Licencing and registration fees

These vary by province, but don’t forget to add them up.

Maintenance

This is one people often forget about, said D’Arbelles. But oil and tire changes and “all the little things” that go into keeping your vehicle in shape usually add up to between $500 and $700 a year, she noted. That’s the average spend for the first five years, D’Arbelles added. After year five, your vehicle’s upkeep can become considerably more expensive.

READ MORE: Airbnb for cars is helping this Toronto man pay off his Tesla

Tires

Those maintenance costs don’t include the price tag for brand new winter tires. Buying your initial set costs between $800 and $1,500 for popular vehicles, according to Driving.ca.

Parking

Car owners who live or work in larger or cities often face parking costs as well. In Toronto a year’s worth of on-street residential parking permits can cost, roughly, between $185 and $650, plus tax. In Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood, residents are now looking at up to $360 a year for a year’s worth of on-street parking.

READ MORE: Toronto police suspend parking officer’s Twitter account after complaints about tweets

Depreciation

This is the one only car-finance nerds will have in their budget. It’s the difference between what you paid for your vehicle and its trade-in value. New vehicles shed 10 per cent of their value as soon as you drive them off the lot, said D’Arbelles. Generally, depreciation is steepest during the first year but slows down considerably between year two and six, according to car shopping website Edmunds.

Although few keep tabs on it, depreciation is usually the biggest cost of vehicle ownership, according to D’Arbelles.

WATCH: How to save money on your next car rental

Riding public transport is at least 10 times cheaper

To say that riding public transport is cheaper isn’t a revelation. But when you do the math, the cost difference is mind-boggling. A year’s worth of adult monthly public transport passes costs around $940 on average in Canada, according to Global News calculations based on data from the Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA).

That’s just over 10 per cent of the cost owning the cheapest kind of car.

Using public transit exclusively isn’t a realistic option for many people and many life situations, acknowledged Patrick Leclerc, president and chief executive of CUTA.

But the numbers might give pause to families weighing the pros and cons of owning a second car, he added.

WATCH: QC Justice Minister backtracks: Bill 62 will not prohibit face coverings on public transit

The future might hold lower transport costs for the majority of Canadians

Cars are bleeding Canadians dry, but that may be about to change.

Concern for the environment, rising car ownership costs and an aging population, among other things, are nudging more and more Canadians toward using public transit, CUTA found in a recent report.

Even in the suburbs, “car is not (entirely) king … anymore,” the paper notes.

READ MORE: Ottawa mayor calls Quebec’s ban on face coverings ‘regressive,’ won’t enforce it on transit in Gatineau

But technology is also blurring the line between drivers and riders, with car-sharing and self-driving vehicles likely to turn cars into just another piece of the transport network, said Leclerc.

With fully autonomous vehicles possibly becoming a reality as early as 2021, automakers are thinking they’ll increasingly be selling “mobility services” rather than cars in the future. Think of a subscription service for vehicles that will stop at your door and take you wherever you need to be, rather than your own vehicle waiting for you in your home garage.

READ MORE: B.C. children’s ministry says dad can’t let school-age children ride the bus on their own

In Helsinki, Finland’s capital, residents are already able to pay for all kinds of public and private transport — from buses and taxis to bikeshares — using a single app called Whim. The city is aiming to make private car ownership superfluous by 2025.

Such an integrated approach to city transport has countless potential benefits. But it might be a boon for your wallet, too, and not just because it might make getting around less expensive.

If Canadians were able to use an app to pay for all their transport needs, they’d be much more likely to know exactly how much it’s costing them, said Leclerc.