Crime
October 30, 2017 6:24 am
Updated: October 30, 2017 6:26 am

Images released of man wanted for mischief after false gun call in downtown Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

Toronto Police have given the all-clear involving a "false alarm" gun call, on King Street. Ashley Molnar Reports.

A A

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for mischief after heavily armed officers surrounded a downtown Toronto building last week following a gun call which ended up being a hoax.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said they received a report that a person with a gun was seen inside a business near King and Charlotte streets in the Entertainment District.

Story continues below

Police said they treated the incident as a hostage situation as it was believed a person was forced into the building.

At around 4:45 p.m., several hours after a busy stretch of King Street West was cordoned off for the investigation, police said the Emergency Task Force conducted a thorough search of the building and determined it was a false alarm.

READ MORE: Report of person with a gun, possible hostage situation a ‘false alarm’

Investigators believe that a man made a 9-1-1 call from a payphone in the Spadina Avenue and Cecil Street area.

The man is described as having a dark complexion, medium build, between 5’10” to 6’2” tall, 25 to 35 years of age, wearing glasses, green camouflage jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black baseball cap.

He was seen riding a black vintage-style hybrid bicycle with a black rear mudguard and a wooden rear rack. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

VIDEO: Toronto Police say gun call in downtown core was a false alarm

-With a file from Kerri Breen

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
911 Call
Emergency Task Force
Entertainment District
ETF
False Alarm
false gun call
gun call
King and Charlotte
Public Mischief
public mischief investigation
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News