Images released of man wanted for mischief after false gun call in downtown Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for mischief after heavily armed officers surrounded a downtown Toronto building last week following a gun call which ended up being a hoax.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said they received a report that a person with a gun was seen inside a business near King and Charlotte streets in the Entertainment District.

Police said they treated the incident as a hostage situation as it was believed a person was forced into the building.

At around 4:45 p.m., several hours after a busy stretch of King Street West was cordoned off for the investigation, police said the Emergency Task Force conducted a thorough search of the building and determined it was a false alarm.

Investigators believe that a man made a 9-1-1 call from a payphone in the Spadina Avenue and Cecil Street area.

The man is described as having a dark complexion, medium build, between 5’10” to 6’2” tall, 25 to 35 years of age, wearing glasses, green camouflage jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black baseball cap.

He was seen riding a black vintage-style hybrid bicycle with a black rear mudguard and a wooden rear rack. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

-With a file from Kerri Breen