Police investigating reports of armed person, potential hostage situation in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are on scene outside a downtown business investigating what they’re describing as a potential hostage situation and unconfirmed reports of a person with a handgun.
Police said they received a report that a person with a gun was seen inside a business just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers, including the Emergency Task Force unit, were sent to the scene near Charlotte Street and King Street West in Toronto’s Entertainment District. Police appear to be positioned outside 365 Dispensary at 365 King.
“The reports were that a man with a gun had taken someone from off of the street and forced them into a building,” Const. David Hopkinson said.
Hopkinson explained that police are responding as if someone is being held inside, though it’s not known if that is the case.
“Between the time that we got the call and when the officers arrived — which is not a lot of time — we don’t know what happened, but we’ve responded as if there’s somebody in that building that is potentially holding somebody hostage,” he said.
Hopkinson said officers have set up a large perimeter in the area for public safety reasons. King Street West is closed from Blue Jays Way to Spadina Avenue.
TTC streetcar service is also affected by the road closure, with the east and westbound 501, 504 and 514 routes turning back to avoid the area.
–With files from Don Mitchell
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.