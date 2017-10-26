Police investigating reports of armed person, potential hostage situation in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are on scene outside a downtown business investigating what they’re describing as a potential hostage situation and unconfirmed reports of a person with a handgun.

Police said they received a report that a person with a gun was seen inside a business just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers, including the Emergency Task Force unit, were sent to the scene near Charlotte Street and King Street West in Toronto’s Entertainment District. Police appear to be positioned outside 365 Dispensary at 365 King.

“The reports were that a man with a gun had taken someone from off of the street and forced them into a building,” Const. David Hopkinson said.

Police say they have yet to establish contact w/ anyone inside the building. Received at least one call that tipped them off. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/END3TgsluK — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) October 26, 2017

Hopkinson explained that police are responding as if someone is being held inside, though it’s not known if that is the case.

“Between the time that we got the call and when the officers arrived — which is not a lot of time — we don’t know what happened, but we’ve responded as if there’s somebody in that building that is potentially holding somebody hostage,” he said.

Police dealing with reports of a person with a gun in the area. Pesdestrians told to stay back for safety. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/WJWbluh6Df — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) October 26, 2017

Hopkinson said officers have set up a large perimeter in the area for public safety reasons. King Street West is closed from Blue Jays Way to Spadina Avenue.

TTC streetcar service is also affected by the road closure, with the east and westbound 501, 504 and 514 routes turning back to avoid the area.

UPDATE: 501 Queen,504 King,514 Cherry turning back W/B Church, King, Parliament and E/B Spadina, King, Shaw due to a police investigation. — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) October 26, 2017

Toronto Police ETF on scene at King and Peter. Intersection at a standstill, vehicle and foot traffic being redirected. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/6cX2R5zXML — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) October 26, 2017

Person w a Gun: Reports…person w a gun seen inside of a business in the area. Unconfirmed. Several units including ETF OS. #GO1939001^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 26, 2017

–With files from Don Mitchell