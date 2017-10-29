Wind fuels grass fire along Highway 1 west of Calgary Sunday

The Rocky View Fire Department called in crews from nearby stations to help put out a grass fire west of Calgary Sunday afternoon.

Officials told Global News the grass is very dry and long where the fire sparked up at around 3 p.m. in a field along Highway 1 near Springbank.

Wind was also a contributing factor with sustained wind around 30 km/h throughout the day and gusts in excess of 60 km/h.

According to fire officials, the grass fire spread all the way up to the yards of nearby houses on Huggard Road, but the homes did not need to be evacuated.

Dax Huba, the Rocky View County district fire chief, said the fire was successfully extinguished a short time later with help from the Springbank Fire Department, Redwood Meadows Fire Department, Elbow Valley Park Station, Cochrane Fire as well as various equipment from reserve firefighters.

Officials said they believed the fire was caused by a wheel that flew off of a southbound truck causing sparks to ignite in the nearby ditch.

The fire is believed to have been 1,000 metres in size, and there is no estimate on damage at this time.

