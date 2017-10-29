1 person dead and another injured in shooting near 100 Mile House
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Sunday morning in a small community between 100 Mile House and Little Fort, B.C.
100 Mile House RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are both investigating, with the latter service now taking lead on the file.
Officers were called to a home in the 6800 block of Highway 24 around 10 a.m., according to an RCMP media release.
When they arrived, officers found one person dead, and another suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to hospital, and their condition remains unknown.
Police have not released any other details about the victims.
Mounties said they believe “everyone involved” knew each other and that there is no danger to the general public.
