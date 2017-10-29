Skydiver injured in Salmon Arm

A skydiver was injured in Salmon Arm on Sunday, after experiencing malfunctions in both his main parachute and the reserve.

It happened around noon at the Salmon Arm airport.

The owner of the skydiving company who was piloting the plane told Global News that the skydiver was very experienced.

He was jumping from 3,500 feet, but when he opened his parachute, it didn’t work properly.

After he cut the first parachute away, the reserve chute also malfunctioned.

The man landed hard, but was conscious on the ground.

He was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital.